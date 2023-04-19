His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met in Jeddah today with President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and stressed the importance of continuing the exerted efforts to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant international legal resolutions.

The meeting was attended by Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser, Dr. Musaed bin Muhammed Al-Aiban; President of General Intelligence Khaled bin Ali Al-Humaidan; Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi, and the accompanying delegation of the President of Palestine.