Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has inaugurated a new pharmaceuticals factory of Saudi Arabian Jamjoom Pharma in Egypt, Asharq Business reported.

The factory has been launched with investments amounting to about EGP 3 billion.

The move comes as part of Jamjoom’s expansion plan to open new investment channels for African and Francophone countries.

