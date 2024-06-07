Avalon Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Saudi Arabia, has announced a key agreement with Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company (Dmsco), under which a range of essential medications required by the local market will be manufactured.

Under the manufacturing agreement, the two companies will ensure the sustainable availability of the medications, while also preventing shortages, thereby ensuring the security of local pharmaceutical supply.

The companies have pledged to work together to provide high-quality medications at competitive prices, helping to alleviate the financial burden on citizens and making medications more accessible.

Both companies will strive to improve customer services in terms of distribution, delivery, and providing necessary information about the medications, which will positively impact both customers and suppliers.

This collaboration reaffirms the ongoing support of both companies for the significant and rapid advancement of the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is expected to enhance efficiency and quality, marking a significant step towards a bright future.

Mohammed Maher Al-Ghannam, Managing Director and CEO of Avalon Pharma, said: "This strategic partnership with Dmsco marks a pivotal moment in our journey to support the Kingdom's healthcare objectives.

“By localising the production of essential medications, we are not only ensuring a sustainable supply, but also contributing to the overall economic and social wellbeing of our nation. We are excited about the positive impact it will have on the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia."

The agreement reflects Avalon Pharma's continued commitment to investing in growth and contributing to enhancing national drug and health security, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program.

The collaboration between Avalon Pharma and Dmsco supports Saudi Arabia’s ambitious initiatives geared towards localising the manufacturing of vital medications, thereby boosting Saudi Arabia's ability to achieve national drug and health security.

Avalon Pharma aims to enhance its growth through innovative marketing strategies, achieving continued milestones such as registering new production lines in its factory, achieving profitability, and launching Avalon Pharma’s fourth manufacturing facility in the kingdom.

