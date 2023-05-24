JEDDAH — Sudan’s warring parties violated the ceasefire agreement signed in Jeddah recently, Saudi Arabia and the US said on Tuesday.



“While fighting in Khartoum appeared to be less intense than in recent days, the facilitators — Saudi Arabia and the US — conveyed to the parties reports indicating that both sides violated the agreement, including offensive operations in Khartoum and El-Obeid, airstrikes, and use of artillery,” the statement read.



Saudi Arabia and the US reaffirmed the importance of the agreement on a short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.



“After five weeks of continued conflict, the Sudanese people badly need the humanitarian assistance and restored essential services that the short-term ceasefire is intended to enable.”



The Saudi and US facilitators note with concern that neither side observed its commitment not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour period after the agreement was signed and before it went into effect.



On Tuesday, representatives to the Ceasefire Monitoring and Coordination Committee engaged constructively on humanitarian assistance deliveries and undertook to engage their respective chains of command allegations of ceasefire violations as the Committee seeks to verify the reports.



Preparations for humanitarian assistance movements to deliver lifesaving assistance are under way.



The Sudanese people continue to suffer as a result of this devastating conflict. Saudi Arabia and the US reiterated their commitment to the Sudanese people.



They demanded the parties to fully abide by their commitments under this agreement for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire to provide urgently needed humanitarian relief.

