RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan received on Sunday Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Abdoulaye Bathily in Riyadh.



During the meeting, Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom's support for the Libyan-Libyan solution under the auspices of the UN.



He reaffirmed the need to stop foreign interference in Libyan affairs.



They discussed ways to advance the political process in Libya and reviewed the UN efforts to resolve this crisis.



The meeting was attended by the Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Ambassador Dr. Sami Al-Saleh.

