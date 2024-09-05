Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia under its existing Long-Term Agreement with Aramco. The overall value of the two contracts is approximately $1 billion.

Saipem’s scope of work under the first contract involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of three production deck modules (PDMs), 33 km of subsea rigid pipelines with diameters of 12 inches and 16 inches, and 34 km of subsea power cables. The infrastructures will be installed in the Marjan oil and gas field.

The second contract involves the EPCI of three jackets, five PDMs (Production Deck Modules), 22 km of subsea rigid pipelines with a diameter of 16 inches, 5 kilometers of subsea flexible pipelines, and 35 km of subsea power cables. The infrastructures will be installed in the Zuluf and Safaniyah oil fields.

For the offshore component of the two projects, Saipem will deploy its construction vessels that are operating in the region.

The fabrication related to the projects will be executed at Saipem’s Saudi fabrication yard, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators, aiming to increase and develop the capabilities of local industry.

The awards strengthen Saipem’s presence in Saudi Arabia and its longstanding relationship with Aramco.

