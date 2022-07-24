RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has provided food support to Sudan worth $100 million, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.



The ministry stated in its statement that the Kingdom had contributed to financing an agreement to support food security in Sudan. It had signed an agreement with the World Bank (IDA/IBRD) and the World Food Program (WFP).



The initiative of Saudi Arabia to provide food support to Sudan with a value of $100 million came in response to the food insecurity that the country is witnessing, the ministry said.



The ministry indicated that the Kingdom will contribute to financing the agreement to support food security in Sudan by supporting the trust fund in partnership with a number of donors.

