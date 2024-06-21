VIENNA — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Space Agency and Communications, Space and Technology Commission, is participating in the 67th session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), which is taking place in Vienna from June 19 to 28.

The Kingdom’s participation reflects its commitment to enhancing international cooperation and joint work with member states to ensure peaceful and sustainable use of outer space. The Saudi delegation will highlight the country's efforts in space exploration and the peaceful use of associated technologies, as well as its pioneering role in supporting global initiatives related to this field.

As part of its engagement, the Saudi delegation will convene a side event themed “Saudi Toward Space: Igniting the Space Sector”. This gathering is expected to attract over 80 leaders and experts in the field and will serve as a crucial platform for deliberating potential collaborative opportunities.

