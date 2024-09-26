NEW YORK — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha met with SpaceX CEO Gwynne Shotwell and several company leaders to discuss expanding the strategic partnership in space exploration, technology, and developing national competencies in the space sector.



The meeting, part of the Minister’s visit to the US, aligns with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance its space sector and strengthen its infrastructure. Discussions centered on current and future advancements in space, as well as promoting a more advanced and prosperous future for humanity.



The visit also includes meetings with leaders of major space companies to spotlight the Kingdom’s growing space sector, foster cooperation in transferring and developing human capabilities, and stimulate investment in Saudi Arabia’s space industry.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).