Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions and a subsidiary of G42, confirmed that the launch of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, titled "Foresight-1", is a significant achievement that reinforces the UAE’s global leadership in the space sector, as it is the first satellite of the UAE's Earth Observation Space Programme.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Foresight-1 places the UAE among the prestigious list of 20 countries around the world that operate SAR space assets, which strengthens its position in the space sector and supports its growing capabilities in this field.

He pointed out that the strategic roadmap drawn up by Bayanat and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), is based on deploying a constellation of satellites with SAR technology in the near future.

He explained that since the initial announcement of the launch of the Earth Observation Space Programme in 2023, the two companies have been implementing the strategic plan for the Earth Observation System, starting with the Foresight-1 satellite.

He added, “After the successful launch of the Foresight-1 satellite, we are now able to operate space assets prepared to cross over the Middle East region repeatedly and in record time.”

He stated that what distinguishes the Foresight-1 satellite is that it provides continuous, high-resolution monitoring solutions, using SAR technology, which is an active sensing system that illuminates the Earth's surface and measures the reflected signal to provide high-resolution images, noting that, unlike traditional optical imaging satellites, SAR satellites can capture images day or night regardless of weather conditions or the reflection of sunlight.

He said that this technology will enhance the quality of geospatial solutions and services provided by Bayanat and Yahsat, in addition to enhancing capabilities in disaster management, marine monitoring, and smart mobility applications.

He pointed out that Emirati citizens constituted more than 30 percent of the Earth Observation Space Programme, reflecting the commitment to developing highly qualified national cadres in one of the most vital sectors.

Regarding the expected merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, he expected the merger to be completed before the end of this year, subject to obtaining final approvals from regulatory authorities in the UAE and internationally.

He pointed out that the merger contributes to establishing “Space42” as a leading Emirati company in the space sector with a global footprint, supporting the country's efforts to achieve the directions of the National Space Strategy 2030.

Al Hosani stressed that Space42 will continue on the same path to achieve the goals of the National Space Strategy 2030, and support the country's efforts to develop its space capabilities, support national security, enhance innovation, encourage international cooperation, drive economic growth, and enhance urban development through space technology.