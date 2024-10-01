Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), a subsidiary of Space42, plans to launch seven satellites as part of the UAE's Earth Observation Space Programme, the first of which, Foresight 1satellite, was launched last August.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Satellite Services, said on the sidelines of the start of trading on Space42 shares, following the completion of the merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, that negotiations are underway to manufacture Earth observation satellites in the UAE, in line with the country's plans to drive innovation and space technology.

He stressed that Foresight-1 is an important achievement that reinforces the UAE's global leadership in the space sector as the first satellite of the UAE's Earth observation space programme, joining the top 20 countries around the world that are active in operating and managing this category of satellites.

Space42 will launch the Thuraya 4 satellite before the end of this year, while Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 are scheduled to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

"Space42 has become a pioneer in AI-powered space technology, addressing the rapidly evolving needs of the global space technology industry and providing advanced business intelligence solutions for governments, businesses and communities," Al Hashemi said.

He added that the merger between Bayanat and Yahsat is a major leap and is the first in the world, and he expected many companies to follow suit to establish large entities that integrate satellite communication services, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence.