Riyadh: Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, received Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria, and his accompanying delegation at the authority's headquarters today.



The meeting focused on the joint cooperation between the two countries in protecting integrity and combating corruption.



Both sides discussed the important measures taken by the authority to protect integrity, promote transparency, and combat corruption, while also exploring Nigeria's expertise in the same field.



During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Kingdom and Nigeria to strengthen cooperation in protecting integrity and combating corruption. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration in preventing and fighting corruption, exchanging information on corruption crimes, and developing institutional capacity in both countries.