Saudi Arabia is likely to allow GCC residents to visit the kingdom visa-free for business, tourism and umrah purposes soon, according to media reports.

Saudi Arabia will soon launch visa-free travel system for all GCC residents with a valid resident and work visa issued by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qataris immigration authorities, said a Gulf News report quoting business news portal Trends.

The official announcement is likely within days, said the report.

Under the new visa scheme, expats with valid residency and work visas will be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia for business, tourism, and umrah purposes, with the exception of Hajj, the report said.

Currently, foreign nationals from more than 40 countries who live in one of the GCC can obtain their online visa easily and enjoy stays of up to three months in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb announced during a TV interview that the kingdom will soon introduce a new visa scheme for GCC residents.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).