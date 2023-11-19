JEDDAH — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) vessel set sail from Jeddah Islamic port, marking the inaugural voyage of the Saudi humanitarian maritime bridge destined for Port Said in Egypt.



The vessel carries 1,050 tons of food, medical supplies, and shelter provisions, intended for transfer to those affected within the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.



These aids are part of the Saudi popular campaign to assist the Palestinian people in Gaza, directed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.



This initiative is in line with the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia to aid the Palestinian people in Gaza through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).



To date, Saudi Arabia has dispatched 11 relief aircraft to El Arish International Airport in Egypt, carrying tons of relief aid, including food, shelter, and medical supplies, to be transported to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

