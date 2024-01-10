JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia and Kosovo have signed an agreement for the mutual exemption from short-term residency visas for holders of diplomatic and special passports.



Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid Al-Khereiji and Kosovo’s Deputy Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Krsnik Ahmadi inked the pact during their meeting. The agreement is meant for mutual exemption from short-term residency visas for holders of diplomatic and private passports from both countries.



Director General of the General Administration of European Countries Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad, and Kosovo’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lulzim Mjeku also attended the reception.

