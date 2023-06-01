Riyadh: President of Control and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, received the Secretary and CEO of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of the Republic of Kenya, Twalib Abdallah Mbarak, and the accompanying delegation.



The Saudi and Kenyan officials discussed ways of joint cooperation between the two countries in protecting integrity and combating corruption.



The two sides also reviewed the most important measures adopted by the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) in promoting integrity and transparency principles and combating corruption, in addition to discussing the Kenyan experience in the same field.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kenya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in protecting the integrity and combating corruption.



The MoU aims to raise the exchange levels of relevant information about corruption crimes and develop the institutional capacity of the two countries.