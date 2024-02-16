RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and France on Thursday signed a joint plan to implement a number of initiatives and cooperation projects between the ministries of interior of the two countries. The agreement was signed during the meeting of Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif with the French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories Gerald Darmanin at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.



At the outset of the official session of talks, Prince Abdulaziz welcomed the French minister and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom. The minister noted that this meeting came based on the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to enhance security cooperation in light of the historical relations between the two friendly countries.



During the meeting, the ministers discussed the ways of further enhancing security cooperation between their ministries. A number of topics of common interest were also figured in the talks.



Those who attended the meeting included Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Falih, Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Khalid Al-Battal, Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Affairs Muhammad Al-Muhanna, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami, Director General of the Office of the Minister for Studies and Research Maj. Gen. Khalid Al-Arwan, Supervisor of International Partnerships Programs Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Habdan, and Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Al-Issa.



French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille and a number of senior officials from the French Ministry of the Interior also attended the meeting.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).