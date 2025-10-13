RIYADH — The Saudi security authorities have arrested a total of 21,403 illegal residents in a week. The arrests were made in the joint inspections, carried out by the security forces in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, during the period between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.



Those who were arrested include 12,439 violators of the Residency Law, 4,650 violators of the Border Security Law, and 4,314 violators of the Labor Law.

A total of 23,824 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents while 2,764 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations and 11,849 illegals were deported.



The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom accounted for 1,874, of whom 45 percent were Yemeni nationals, 54 percent Ethiopian nationals, and one percent belonged to other nationalities. A total of 36 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Some 29 people involved in giving transportation, shelter, and employment for violators were also arrested. A total of 31,344 expatriates, including 29,840 men and 1,504 women, are currently undergoing procedures to enforce regulations.



The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person, who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service, will be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million, and that the vehicles used for transportation or houses used for giving shelter will be confiscated.



The ministry urged the public to report any cases of violation by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the numbers 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

