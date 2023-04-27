JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia continuous its major drive for the safe evacuation of its citizens and other nationals from Sudan.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2148 people, including 114 Saudis and 2034 others belonging to 62 nationalities, have been evacuated safely from Sudan. This is in line with implementation of the directives of the wise leadership.



The Ministry of Interior has been completing the procedures for receiving Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries coming from Sudan and facilitate their movement to their places of residence before leaving for their countries through the Kingdom’s various ports.



Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have issued directives to evacuate Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries from Sudan. Accordingly, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), the General Directorate of the Border Guard, and Public Security are finalizing the procedures in this regard.



The Ministry of Interior has mobilized all its material and human capabilities to complete the travel procedures of the evacuees at the Jeddah Islamic Port, and is working to facilitate their movements throughout the day with integrating with the concerned security sectors.



This comes as a continuation of the humanitarian efforts of the ministries of defense and foreign affairs and the Kingdom’s keenness to provide assistance and support to friendly countries.

