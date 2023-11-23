LONDON — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed on Tuesday a joint statement to provide financial aid to support food security in Somalia.



The statement was signed by Advisor to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and British Minister of State for Development and African Affairs Andrew Mitchell in a ceremony held on the sidelines of the Global Food Security Summit in London.



The KSrelief and the UK ministry will make a financial contribution amounting to $2 million equally between them to the World Food Program (WFP). This financial support comes within the framework of the WFP’s response to enhance food security and prevent famine in Somalia.



Following the signing, Al-Rabeeah expressed the Kingdom’s constant keenness, through KSrelief, to enhance strategic cooperation with its partners, especially with the British Foreign Office. He noted that the partnership between the two sides is strengthened by supporting the World Food Program to provide food aid to those in need in the most vulnerable Somali regions.

