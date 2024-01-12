JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia affirmed its utmost keenness on the unity of Somalia and its sovereignty over its entire territory.



In this regard, the Kingdom emphasized the need to adhere to the principles of good neighborliness, as well as to give priority to wisdom, and spare the region from increasing tension and conflicts.



It also underscored the need to work on everything that would preserve the security and stability of the region, in a way that contributes to enhancing cooperation and integration between the countries of the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

