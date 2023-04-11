SANA’A — Saudi Arabia continues its efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis and heal the rift between the Yemeni parties, as well as to support the peace initiative that it presented in 2021. Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Muhammad Saeed Al-Jaber and an Omani delegation are holding continuous meetings with the Houthi militia leaders in Sana’a in this respect.



Al-Jaber said in a statement on his Twitter account on Monday: “In continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts to end the Yemeni crisis and in support of the initiative presented by the Kingdom in 2021, I am visiting Sana’a with the aim of stabilizing the ceasefire, supporting the prisoner exchange process and discussing ways of dialogue between the Yemeni components to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen.”



He said the government and people of the Kingdom have stood for decades with their brothers in Yemen in the darkest circumstances and political and economic crises. “Fraternal efforts have been continuing since 2011 to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly people of Yemen for the return of security, stability and economic prosperity,” he said.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced in March 2021 a comprehensive initiative to solve the Yemeni crisis based on UN resolutions. At that time, he stressed in a press conference that the initiative aims to open Sana’a airport and start political consultations between the Yemeni parties.



Saudi Arabia seeks to support international efforts to bring the Yemeni parties together at one table, which leads to bridging the rift after its success in bringing together all the components of legitimacy in April 2022 and coming up with a unified vision to support the political and development process, as well as to achieve progress of the country and end the bloodshed.

