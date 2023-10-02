AlUla: AlUla Dates Festival auction has registered record sales that exceeded SAR6 million between the beginning of the festival and its fourth week, where over 500,000 tons of miscellaneous dates were sold.



These results were gathered from the auction data, which sees a variety of high-quality dates.

The fourth edition of the festival, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla under the theme "Taste our pride," is an opportunity to provide a cultural experience that contributes to promoting economic development through the agricultural sector, where the event will be held on Friday and Saturday every week until November 11.



On the sidelines of the festival, the AlUla Auction Award for Dates 2023 is held for farmers participating in the auction, where the winner of the first place will receive SAR75,000, the second will receive SAR50,000 and SAR30,000 will be granted to the winner of the third place.



The winners will be selected by the commission and its partners of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, National Center for Palms and Dates, and the Agricultural Development Fund, per specific criteria pertaining to the quantity and value of sales.