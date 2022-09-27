DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12th Rabi Al-Awwal 1444, will be a paid holiday for the private sector in honour of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued a circular in the implementation of the UAE Cabinet’s decision on official holidays for the public and private sectors in 2021 and 2022.

"We congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Their Highnesses Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and the citizens and residents of the UAE on this dear occasion," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.