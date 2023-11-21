Survey and Land Registration Bureau president and Cityscape Bahrain Real Estate Exhibition High Organising Committee head Shaikh Salman bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chief executive Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Abdulla Al Khalifa have commended the remarkable success of the exhibition.

They praised the great care accorded to the real estate sector by His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which has boosted the kingdom’s pioneering global status.

The RERA chief praised the unprecedented turnout of visitors at the exhibition which showcased properties worth $8 billion.

“The total sales until the fifth day had topped around BD240 million, posting an increase of 140 per cent compared with last year. Over 40 local and international real estate companies took part in the event,” he noted.