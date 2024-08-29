Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain’s largest real estate firm, has appointed ASK Real Estate to provide comprehensive executive management support services for the Al Naseem Community.

ASK Real Estate will oversee daily operations, maintain common areas, and offer strategic advice on community management. The company has also been entrusted to manage all financial aspects related to the community’s operations.

Held at Diyar Al Muharraq headquarters, the signing ceremony for this collaboration was attended by Majed Al Khan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASK Real Estate, Karim Yazji, Chief Executive Officer of ASK Real Estate, Eng Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, and other officials from both companies.

Vibrant, safe and well-managed

Al Khan said: “We are delighted to collaborate with a prestigious developer like Diyar Al Muharraq to support the executive management of one of its most distinguished masterplan projects. We are committed to furthering the company’s vision and efforts in providing a vibrant, safe and well-managed living environment for the residents.”

Alammadi said: “We strive to partner with prominent companies and institutions that uphold the highest industry standards. We believe that ASK Real Estate will add significant value to the Al Naseem Community. By partnering with them to support the community’s executive management, we are taking a step towards realising our vision of establishing Diyar Al Muharraq as the premier residential destination.”

Holding a Class A real estate valuation licence, ASK is accredited by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The company specialises in a comprehensive range of services including property management, brokerage, consulting, sales and purchase, auditing, equity listing, insurance, property valuation and more.

