Bahrain - Al Areen Holding Company, a subsidiary of GFH Financial Group and the developer of Al Areen masterplan, is set to kick off a 10-day promotional campaign to highlight its pioneering Tilal Residential Project, in Bahrain.

A soon-to-be contemporary destination for those seeking an exceptional lifestyle close to scenic nature, Tilal Residential Project, boasts a panoramic view of Al Areen Wildlife Reserve, said the developer in a statement.

Starting from September 19, Al Areen Holding Company will provide exclusive offers on residential units within the Tilal Residential Project.

Spanning over 93,000 sq m, the premium project will offer residents a range of luxurious villas and townhouses. The property is characterised by lavish modern design and spaciousness, with diverse options available between three-, four- and five-bedroom units.

Most of the townhouses are three-bedroom units with varying styles according to area and modern designs in line with contemporary trends, stated the developer.

Unique, modern lifestyle requirements were taken into account, and each unit is marked by high-quality finishes while bearing in mind environmental sustainability, it added.

On the upcoming event, Ahmed Khalfan, the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Al Areen Holding and CEO of Tilal Residential Project, said: "We are excited to launch this promotional campaign for Tilal Residential Project, which represents a valuable addition to the real estate market in Bahrain. We believe that this project will be a destination for anyone seeking an integrated and distinctive lifestyle in a scenic natural environment."

"During this occasion, we will have the opportunity to highlight the singular features embraced by the project," he stated.

"We invite everyone to visit our platform at City Centre Bahrain during the campaign period and benefit from the exclusive offers available, as Tilal Residential Project represents a unique opportunity to own and invest in the heart of nature," said Khalfan.

During the promotional campaign, Al Areen Holding Company will provide comprehensive information about the project, including details about available facilities and services, such as shared parks, walkways, and kids playgrounds, in addition to the upscale community atmosphere that enhances the quality of life.

Interested parties will also have various financing options provided by Khaleeji Bank that correspond to their aspirations, stated Khalfan.

The Tilal project is located in the Al Areen masterplan, within a new city that includes commercial offices, retail units, restaurants, hotels, health and educational facilities, and a range of residential communities.

The project is distinguished by its proximity to Al Areen Wildlife Reserve in the southern region of the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as the Bahrain International Circuit and Al Dana Amphitheater. The masterplan also includes Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain and the Lost Paradise of Dilmun Waterpark.

