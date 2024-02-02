Muscat: Oman Meteorology warns of active winds over parts of Sultanate of Oman which lead to rise of sea waves and dust over desert areas.

The General Directorate of Meteorology said: “Currently the south-west wind is active over parts of South Al Sharqiyah, Muscat and Al-Wusta governorates, which may cause sea waves to rise (moderate/rough waves). In addition large parts of Al-Buraimi and Al-Dhahirah governorates may witness active south-east wind, causing dust storms in desert and open areas.”

Weather forecast of today is clear to partly cloudy skles with chance of medium and high clouds advection over most of the governorates and chance of isolated rain over Musandam governorate and parts of Al-Hajar mountalns.

There is chances of low clouds or fog patches from late night to early morning over parts of North Al-Sharqiya, South Al-Shargiya, Al-Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

