he region’s largest retail and shopping centre event, the Retail Congress (RECON) Mena, is addressing how to build a better future as the year 2022 presents a new opportunity to pave the way for the next evolution, the Retail Reborn.

Celebrating its 28th Anniversary in the region, the conference, exhibition, networking, dealmaking and celebration of the best-of-the-best in Mena Shopping Centres & Retailers is taking place from December 5 to the 6 at Ritz Carlton Hotel in DIFC Dubai.

RECON Mena is enabling attendees to learn new insights, strategies and exciting innovation opportunities that is set to make the world of shopping and retail keep going and emerging.

Greatest minds

Together with the greatest minds in the industry and thought leaders, the show is inviting retailers to come, listen, and learn from Keynote Speakers namely Ted Souder, Stephen MR Covey and Howard Saunders, all having a great track record in the retail industry.

Organised by The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECS+R), Dubai Chamber and Dubai Association Centre, RECON Mena, offers retailers and shopping centres the largest platform to connect, meet and learn with industry professionals and solution providers within the retail industry all under one roof for two days of industry leaders’ speeches, education, networking and deal-making and establish lucrative business relationships while sharing important views and experiences with key players in the retail industry.

Retail Congress Mena Exhibitors include Retransform (Annet Technologies Middle East FZE), Saudi Bonyan, Danah Real Estate | Al Rashid Mall, WovVTech, Vindico, ASI Design Solutions, Giftify, Tilal Village, TheLeisureWay, V‐Count, V‐Global, Blachere Illumination, LPFlex Base Industry LLC, MK Illumination, Footprint, Arabian Centres, Hamat Holding, Diriyah Gate Development Authority | Diriyah Square, Yardi Systems, Azad Properties | Souq 7, The Clock Towers Shopping Centre, Ezdihar Real Estate Development, Dalma Mall, Al Hokair Group, OPM By Olaat Real Estate, Damac Properties, Vemco Group, Sensormatic Solutions, Trafiki Digital Marketing, Coniq, Unifynd Technologies, Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Company, Yango Deli Tech and The C Mall.-

