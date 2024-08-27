Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Innovation is working with the National Subsidy System (NSS) to provide a monthly allowance to private higher education institutions as per the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The scholarships will start from the academic year 2024/2025.

The ministry is currently planning to have an electronic link on the National Subsidy System website to receive applications from internal scholarship students studying in private higher education institutions.

The eligibility is based on the family income level applied to qualify for electricity subsidy, which is the income level of 1,250 per month according to the number of family members.

The value of the monthly allocation for students who meet the eligibility condition will be determined according to the distance between the headquarters of the educational institution in which they are studying and the current residence of the registered students.

It will be RO45 for those residing less than 50 kilometers from the educational institution and RO90 for those residing more than 50 kilometers away.

The Ministry said it will soon announce the date for submitting applications on the NSS website.

