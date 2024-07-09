Real estate trading volume increases in June

The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in June, amounted to QR1,118,975,109.The data of the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that 285 real estate transactions were recorded during the month, as the number of properties sold index recorded an increase of 8%.Al Dhaayen, Al Rayyan, and Doha municipalities topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value in June, according to the real estate market index, followed by Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal The real estate market index for June, revealed that the financial value of Al Rayyan municipality's transactions amounted to QR358,693,071. The financial value of Al Dhaayen municipality's transactions amounted to QR290,170,508 while the financial value of Doha municipality's transactions amounted to QR288,984,702. The financial value of Umm Salal municipality's transactions amounted to QR93,532,996. Al Wakrah municipality recorded transactions with a value of QR42,190,858, while Al Khor and Al Dhakira municipality recorded trading with a value of QR31,534,209. Al Shamal municipality recorded transactions with a value of QR13,868,765.In terms of the traded space index, indicators revealed that Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Dhaayen municipalities recorded the most active municipalities, in terms of traded real estate spaces during June, with 40% for Al Rayyan Municipality, followed by Doha with 24%, and Al Dhaayen with 17%, with Umm Salal recording 8%, while Al Wakrah and Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded 4%, and Al Shamal 3%, of the total traded spaces.In regard to the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during June were Al Rayyan with 24 % followed by Doha with 31 %, then Al Dhaayen with 20 %. Umm Salal recorded traded transactions with 9%, Al Wakrah and Al Khor and Al Dhakira with 7%, and Al Shamal with 4% of the total real estate transactions.An verage per square foot prices for June ranged between QR390-682 in Doha, QR263-472 in Al Wakrah, QR292-488 in Al Rayyan, QR284-526 in Umm Salal, QR280-489 in Al Dhaayen, QR221-347 in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and QR144 in Al Shamal.The trading volume revealed the highest value of 10 properties sold in June with Al Dhaayen recording six properties, three in Al Rayyan and one in Umm Salal.As for the volume of mortgage transactions in June, the number of transactions amounted to 78 transactions, with a total value of QR4,581,635,139.Al Rayyan recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 28 transactions, equivalent to 35.9% of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Doha with 24 transactions, equivalent to 30.8% of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Dhaayen with 15 transactions equivalent to 19.2% of the total number of mortgaged properties, then Umm Salal with seven transactions, equivalent to 9.0%, Al Wakrah with three transactions, equivalent to 3.8%, along with Al Khor and Al Dhakira with one transaction, equivalent to 1.3% of the total number of mortgaged properties during June.As to the value of mortgages, Doha municipality came in the lead with a value of QR3,268,481,670, with Al Khor and Al Dhakira recording the lowest value of QR1,175,000.Considering the indicator of the movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties was greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions except Doha Municipality, where the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved higher ratios compared to the average number of mortgage transactions.In terms of the movement and volume of mortgage transactions during June, Doha Municipality recorded 6 of the top 10 mortgaged properties, with Al Rayyan recording 4 mortgaged properties.The volume of mortgage transactions for the top 10 properties reached 80 % of the total value of all mortgage transactions during June.Additionally, the residential unit trading movement during June reached 52 transactions with a total value of QR 122,648,720.