Doha, Qatar: The number of sale contracts (for all real estate asset classes) in Qatar witnessed the second-highest performance since 2021, with notable increase across various municipalities in the third quarter (Q3) of this year.

The number of transactions totaled 4,465 across all asset classes up to Q3 2025, representing a 31.8 percent annual increase in the third quarter of this year recording the highest quarterly performance since 2021, second only to the second quarter of this year, according to Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The transaction volumes rose sharply across most municipalities during the first nine months versus the same period last year as follows - Doha 2,041 transactions (34 percent), Al Rayyan 1,080 transactions (36 percent), Al Dhaayen 935 transactions (76 percent), Al Wakrah 558 transactions (36 percent), and Umm Salal 389 transactions (8 percent).

The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

The real estate transactions index achieved a total value of QR2.104bn for 571 real estate deals in October this year. Compared to September 2025 the index of number of properties recorded an increase of 11 percent, while the value of real estate trading index decreased by 13 percent.

According to the real estate market index, Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during October 2025.

The real estate market index for October this year shows that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR807m. On the other hand Al Rayyan Municipality totaled QR420m transactions and Al Dhaayen Municipality’s transactions reached to QR370m.

During October, in case of the number of sold properties, the most active municipalities were Doha (29 percent), followed by Al Wakrah (24 percent) and Al Rayyan (19 percent).

Meanwhile recently, the issuance of Resolution No. (166) of 2025 by H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality and Urban Planning, appointing the Chairman and members of the Real Estate Development Disputes Resolution Committees, confirms Qatar’s commitment to enhancing the real estate investment environment and developing mechanisms for resolving real estate disputes.

This decision represents significant support for the Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s efforts to consolidate stability and transparency in the real estate market, contributing to enhancing investor confidence and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority seeks to regulate and stimulate the sector and contribute to its development in line with the sustainable development goals of the country's national vision.

