Royal Development Holding (RDH), a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group, has announced the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of its recently launched AED1.2 billion ($326 million) branded residential development in Abu Dhabi within 24 hours from its official unveiling.

Radisson Residences Al Reem Island marks a global milestone as the first standalone Radisson Residences worldwide, said the developer.

Strategically located along the waterfront of Al Reem Island, the development’s modern architectural language, refined interiors, and hospitality-led lifestyle attracted strong interest from investors and homeowners alike.

Within a record timeframe, all Phase 1 residential units were sold out, including a diverse mix of studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and townhouses comprising three- and four-bedroom configurations.

On the key sales milestone, CEO Tariq Nazzal said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement, which reflects the strength of our collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group.”

“Over the years, we have focused on building a strong presence in the premium branded residences sector, and the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island within 24 hours of its official launch is a tangible demonstration of that strategy in action,” he stated.

Elie Milky, CDO for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece & Cyprus at Radisson Hotel Group said: “Our collaboration with Royal Development Holding carries particular significance, as the company was able to anticipate market needs and deliver a highly sought-after product for buyers seeking an elevated lifestyle. The successful 24-hour sell-out of Phase 1 of the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island represents a new chapter in Radisson’s growth journey, increasingly associating the brand with refined residential living.”

Set against Abu Dhabi’s mangrove-lined coastline, Radisson Residences Al Reem Island stands as an architectural statement, boasting scenic views and hospitality-enhanced amenities that reinforce RDH’s community-centric development philosophy and its continued adoption of innovative approaches aligned with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable, high-quality urban living.

With Phase 1 now fully sold out, the RDH has already kicked-off preparations for the launch of Phase 2, he added.

