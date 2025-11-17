Doha, Qatar: The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

The real estate transactions index achieved a total value of QR2.104bn for 571 real estate deals in October this year. Compared to September 2025 the index of number of properties recorded an increase of 11 percent, while the value of real estate trading index decreased by 13 percent. Meanwhile the index of traded areas registered a decline of 6 percent according to data by Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

According to the real estate market index, Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during October 2025.

The real estate market index for October this year noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR807m. On the other hand Al Rayyan Municipality totaled QR420m transactions and Al Dhaayen Municipality’s transactions reached to QR370m.

During October, in case of the number of sold properties, the most active municipalities were Doha (29 percent), followed by Al Wakrah (24 percent) and Al Rayyan (19 percent).

According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities were Doha (25 percent), followed by Al Rayyan (22 percent), and Al Dhaayen (21 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for October, witnessing four properties each in the municipalities of Doha and Al Wakrah and one property each in the municipalities of Al Rayyan and Al Dhaayen.

Qatar is advancing efforts in economic diversification and accelerating the pace of economic growth by continuously creating new opportunities for businesses and investors through a diverse range of initiatives and incentives.

During September this year, the real estate transactions index reached a total value of QR1.861bn for 516 real estate deals. Compared to August 2025 the index of number of properties witnessed an increase of 57 percent, while the value of real estate trading index increased by 65 percent. The index of traded areas registered an increase of 89 percent.

The real estate market of Qatar also witnessed a continuous growth momentum as it recorded 1,256 real estate transactions worth QR4.493bn in the third quarter (July to September) of this year.

Compared to third quarter (Q3) of last year this shows an impressive surge of 35 percent and 58 percent in the property trading volume and value of transactions respectively as Q2 of 2024 saw 808 transactions worth QR3.191bn.

In the third quarter, the real estate transactions logged the highest value during September this year with a total of QR1.861bn. While August 2025 registered QR1.129bn and July QR1.501bn value of transactions.

Qatar’s real estate sector has witnessed remarkable progress and rapid growth in recent years, driven by the country’s comprehensive economic renaissance and supported by the wise policies and unwavering support of the leadership for this vital sector.

