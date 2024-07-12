DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice from June 30 to July 4 reached QR419,378,464, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR31,341,765.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential-commercial building, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Shamal, and the areas of The Pearl Island, Lusail 69 and Legtaifiya.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justicefrom June 23 to 27 exceeded QR484mn.

