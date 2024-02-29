Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, has launched 'Gaza In Our Hearts,' a Ramadan fundraising campaign that mobilises the UAE community to raise vital funds for the provision of the emergency relief for the people of Gaza.

The campaign recognises the increasingly depleting supply of necessities needed by the people of Gaza, as well as the heightened sentiment of compassion among the UAE community, and a shared desire to extend more support.

How to donate

Donating via SMS by texting the word "donation" to 9030, 9090, 9300, 9600 and 9900 to donate Dh30, Dh90, Dh300, Dh600 or Dh900 respectively through Etisalat by e& and du

Making online donations at www.dubaicares.ae

Launching their own campaign on the Dubai Cares crowdfunding platform: https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/

Making a direct financial donation through bank deposit to Dubai Cares' account or with a cheque addressed to Dubai Cares

Building upon the ongoing success of the UAE’s 'Tarahum for Gaza' initiative, the campaign will raise funds for concrete emergency support, with all donations going towards the delivery of hot meals, food baskets, as well as waterproof and fire-resistant tents.

To ensure the prompt and efficient supply of this emergency relief, Dubai Cares has entered into a strategic partnership with its longstanding partner, Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid). As the implementing partner, Anera will work closely with UN, diplomatic and non-governmental organisation partners to open aid corridors to enable it to urgently deliver life-saving aid.

As of February 2024, up to 1.7 million people (over 75 percent of the population) have been displaced across Gaza, some multiple times. Since October 7, 2023, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, with 70 percent of those killed being women and children. Moreover, 69,333 Palestinians have been reportedly injured and up to 280 government schools and 65 UNRWA-run schools have been destroyed or damaged.

