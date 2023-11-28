Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up to top the list of popular global wedding destinations including, the Seychelles, Thailand, and Cyprus, with the emirate offering couples from around the world the opportunity to wed in a civil marriage ceremony.

One of the most diverse and beautiful destinations in the region, the emirates not only provides a new setting for couples and newly-weds, but also facilitate a fast-track legal process to solemnise the marriage, said a statement.

A Wedding Planner’s Paradise

After the introduction of the new laws regulating civil marriage in the country earlier this year, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (Raktda) set up a new certification programme that enables wedding planners to facilitate the legal process of civil marriages with ease.

The destination has introduced ease and flexibility for both domestic and internationally based wedding planners, with access to an e-learning platform where they can gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s civil marriage and a suite of resources to help them navigate through the process.

Wedding planners who successfully complete the e-learning programme and acquire the certification will be able to obtain fast-tracked permits and organise ceremonies at unique venues available in Ras Al Khaimah.

DIY Wedding

For couples looking to arrange their own special day without the assistance of a certified wedding planner, the process is equally swift and simple. A dedicated online portal accessed via the Government of Ras Al Khaimah website (https://www.rak.ae/wps/portal) features an easy-to-use interface where applicants simply submit the relevant documentation and get notified via email upon approval.

The couple can also opt to have the marriage official at one of the unique locations in the emirate as an alternative to appearing in court.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is known for its stunning natural landscapes and world-class hospitality which makes it the ideal choice for a truly special destination wedding.

“As one of the most innovative destinations in the world and a trailblazer in the region, the introduction of our new Wedding Planners Certification Programme underscores the Authority’s commitment to increasing tourism in the Emirate and diversifying the experiences available.

“By creating a simplified process that serves wedding planners and couples alike, we are confident that Ras Al Khaimah will become a leading wedding destination where couples can plan their wedding with absolute ease.”

The Perfect Wedding Backdrop

Home to an array of 50 properties and over 8,000 rooms and suites spanning world-class beachfront hotels and luxury desert resorts, Ras Al Khaimah provides a diverse portfolio of wedding venues suiting every budget and vision.

Doubling the pipeline, Ras Al Khaimah is set to welcome global hospitality brands such as Anantara, Wynn, Nobu, Sofitel, Nikki Beach, and JW Marriott over the next few years. Ideally located between East and West, with close proximity to Europe, Asia and Africa, Ras Al Khaimah is easily accessible via direct or in-direct short-haul flights for couples and their wedding guests.

The emirate also boasts a portfolio of unique venues that provide breathtaking locations for bespoke celebrations. Al Jazeera Al Hamra – the last surviving pearl diving and seafaring town, and Dhayah Fort - the only hilltop fort still in existence in the UAE – offer couples the once in a lifetime opportunity to host their celebrations amid sites on the UNESCO’s tentative list of Global Heritage Sites.

For the more adventurous bride and groom, the Jebel Jais Viewing Deck, located 1,250 metres above sea level with awe-inspiring vistas across the Hajar Mountains and Arabian Gulf, is the perfect venue for an unforgettable celebration.

Rich in history yet progressive, Ras Al Khaimah has something for everyone – hiking, kayaking, ziplining, camping under the stars, and water sports, a walkthrough local souqs.

Having witnessed a 330% increase in revenue from weddings between January and October 2023 comparing to same time last year, Raktda is marking significant progress in establishing the emirate as a unique and attractive wedding destination.

The authority has also recently introduced a series of new incentive packages for wedding planners aimed at enhancing their journey at every step – from rental fee waiver to complimentary services at hotels.

