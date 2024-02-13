The Minister of Public Works and the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Al-Mishaan visited the Control Room on Saturday evening to monitor the latest developments in the weather situation and the ministry’s preparations to deal with it. In this regard, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works Eng. Ahmed Saad Al-Saleh stated Sunday that the ministry, its concerned leaders, and all its emergency teams are following the weather conditions of the country.

The teams have been stationed in critical locations, and field tours of residential areas are being carried out to monitor any accumulation of rainwater. In a press statement Eng. Al-Saleh said the country is witnessing scattered rainfall of moderate intensity in some southern and central parts of the country since the early morning hours of Sunday. He affirmed that the concerned teams are carrying out their duties to inspect roads and highways to deal with any accumulation of rainwater. Eng. Al-Saleh revealed the lack of accumulation of rainwater on any of the highways, highlighting that the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation is handling the complaints that are registered on the complaints system via hotline No. 150 to address them quickly.



He urged motorists to be careful when driving vehicles on the roads during rainy conditions, adhere to the requirements of the Ministry of Interior, not pay attention to unofficial sources, and follow up on the weather conditions through the Kuwait Meteorological Department affiliated with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He prayed that Almighty Allah would make the rain a blessing for the State of Kuwait. By Mohammed Ghanem Al-Seyassah/Arab Times Staff

