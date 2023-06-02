There is a likelihood of a low-pressure area (LPA) developing over the Arabian Sea by next week, the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology said in a weather advisory on Thursday.

A low-pressure area is a region where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of its surrounding locations. It is commonly associated with inclement weather, such as being cloudy and windy, with possible rain or storms.

This potential LPA, however, will have no effect on the country, the Met department clarified.

NCM said: “The numerical weather prediction models indicate a probability of tropical conditions over the south of the Arabian Sea by the end of next week.”

“The numerical weather prediction models still show some variation between the location of formation, timing, and track and that is a result of the length of the period and data fluctuating between each model. There is no impact expected during next week on the country in case of it is formed,” NCM noted.

Weather watch

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted the formation of LPA over the Arabian Sea by June 7 and a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea around June 5.

Last month, severe cyclone storm Mocha struck the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast, causing widespread damage. The powerful cyclone brought heavy rain and winds of up to 195 kph, and caused heavy flooding in areas around Bay of Bengal.

