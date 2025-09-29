RA International, a leading player in the construction, integrated facilities management and supply chain services sector, has signed a distribution agreement with Sweden’s Gaia Biomaterials to introduce Biodolomer, a compostable material invented and produced in Sweden, to the GCC region.

The GCC consumes large volumes of single-use plastics, with the UAE committing to zero waste to landfill by 2030 and Saudi Arabia targeting 82% diversion by 2035 under Vision 2030.

The partnership marks RA International’s first move into the sustainable packaging sector, driven by urgent environmental challenges.

"The region is demanding solutions, and we see Biodolomer as a game-changer," said Soraya Narfeldt, Founder and CEO of RA International.

"Over the past six months, we have engaged with governments, manufacturers, and end users, and the feedback is clear: compostable alternatives are urgently needed. With Gaia, we can now deliver a proven material that works across multiple applications," stated Narfeldt.

Biodolomer is based on limestone, certified compostable in both the EU and US and free from PFAS and added chemicals. Unlike traditional plastics, it does not create microplastics. Instead, when composted, it produces a calcium-rich byproduct that supports landscaping and soil enrichment.

Initially, RA International will focus on spearhead applications such as shopping bags, food containers, and disposable cutlery, working closely with manufacturers and large-scale end users in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, before expanding across the wider GCC.

Peter Stenström, CEO of Gaia Biomaterials, said: "We have had interest from the GCC for years, but RA International’s approach has been unique. Their market research, strong regional presence, and commitment to sustainability made them the ideal partner to lead this entry."

The agreement took effect on September 1, 2025, with the first customer deliveries expected in Q1 2026.

As per the deal, RA International will establish a dedicated business unit to oversee the rollout and support clients in transitioning to sustainable packaging.

Based in Helsingborg, Sweden, the company has a number of Bioplastic patents. It was founded in 2015 by Åke Rosén, widely regarded as one of the world's leading packaging materials scientists over the decades.

