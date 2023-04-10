BAHRAIN’S commitment to improve the efficiency of healthcare services were highlighted yesterday.This came as His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, yesterday met the newly appointed Acting Commander of the Royal Medical Services, Brigadier General Dr Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.He emphasised the importance of further developing and strengthening the healthcare system to achieve the visions of His Majesty King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

HRH Prince Salman noted the kingdom’s commitment to improve the efficiency of healthcare services offered to citizens.He praised the Royal Medical Services, including medical and administrative staff, for their contribution to providing quality health services.Brigadier General Dr Shaikh Fahad expressed his gratitude to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his commitment to provide the highest quality of healthcare services to Bahraini citizens and residents.Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa also attended the meeting.

