QNB launches first local payment gateway in Qatar

This payment solution offers merchants a safe and secure online payment method for credit, prepaid and debit card (QPay) payments

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 4, 2023
QNB Group launched new ‘QNB Payment Gateway’, the first locally established payment gateway in Qatar. The payment gateway is the latest card acceptance solution set to provide local merchants with a robust, highly advanced payment solution to simplify digital payments performed in e-commerce.
This payment solution offers merchants a safe and secure online payment method for credit, prepaid and debit card (QPay) payments. Services such as e-invoicing solutions, local and international digital wallets, online acceptance of QNB loyalty points, and its online instalment plans for merchants use will be available in the new payment channel. Commenting on the launch, Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice-president (Group Retail Banking) said, “We are pleased to announce QNB Payment Gateway as one of the strategic projects that come in line with our vision to provide the latest technology and innovative payment solutions to our merchants.
“This advanced payment getaway aims is to simplify and secure digital transactions for consumers and merchants, through an innovative platform to keep up with the ongoing digitisation of payments that fits within our sustainable strategy aimed at reducing cash payments in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.”
Keyka Pourkarimi, executive vice-president (Group Cards and Retail Payments) said, “QNB Payment Gateway was built to meet the demands of a robust payment gateway delivering against complex requirements from a wide range of merchants belonging to the SME, Government, Retail, Hospitality, services, F&B, and financial industries. One of the most highly sought features that the gateway has to offer is to be able to customise the payment experience where the payment gateway would adhere to merchant’s look and feel requirements so as customer would feel that transactions are being securely processed at the merchant’s website.”
Maryam M al-Kuwari, senior executive vice-president Group Information Technology has further added: “With the speed of processing transactions, the global reach to international customers and the wide range of payment platforms that will become available to local merchants, QNB Payment Gateway will be the catalyst for online payments that merchants can take advantage of and gain a competitive edge against their competitors.”
Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in some 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers.
The total number of employees is more than 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines.
