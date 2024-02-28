Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QNB launches 24x7 smart ...
FINTECH

QNB launches 24x7 smart card machines in Qatar

Amongst the key features of the new machines, the 24x7 accessibility will ensure that customers can access the provided card services without any constraints of traditional banking hours

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 28, 2024
QATARFINTECH
PHOTO
On the sidelines of its participation at the Web Summit Qatar as a diamond sponsor, QNB, the largest financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa, has launched an "innovative" 24x7 smart card machine that provides customers with a seamless card replacement and renewal services at their own convenience.
Amongst the key features of the new machines, the 24x7 accessibility will ensure that customers can access the provided card services without any constraints of traditional banking hours with a customer-centric and user-friendly interface, on-the-spot processing and with the latest security technology.
The smart card machine will be available in QNB Msheireb, Medina Centrale, C-Ring Road, J Mall, Lulu Al-Khor, Doha Festival City and Landmark branches.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice president, QNB Retail Banking Group said: “We are very pleased to launch this new service and we are committed to leverage the cutting-edge technology to enhance the banking experience for our customers. With the introduction of the 24x7 smart card machine, we aim to provide a seamless and extremely convenient solution that is relevant and rewarding to our customers.”
The launch of this service comes as part of the bank’s commitment towards investing in greater digitisation and innovative solutions that help to simplify banking services for its customers.
QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to some 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.
The total number of employees is more than 30,000, operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network in excess of 4,800 machines.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TECHNOLOGY

DIFI addresses impact of digital changes on families in Qatar

DIFI addresses impact of digital changes on families in Qatar
DIFI addresses impact of digital changes on families in Qatar
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

WCM-Q equips healthcare professionals with skills to leverage AI tech in practice in Qatar

WCM-Q equips healthcare professionals with skills to leverage AI tech in practice in Qatar
WCM-Q equips healthcare professionals with skills to leverage AI tech in practice in Qatar
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's Amir grants French president the Founder’s Sword

Qatar's Amir grants French president the Founder’s Sword
Qatar's Amir grants French president the Founder’s Sword
CONFLICT

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine
Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine
CONFLICT

Hamas claims rocket fire on north Israel from south Lebanon

Hamas claims rocket fire on north Israel from south Lebanon
Hamas claims rocket fire on north Israel from south Lebanon
INFRASTRUCTURE

Zamil Steel lands construction contract for Bahri Logistics complex

Zamil Steel lands construction contract for Bahri Logistics complex
Zamil Steel lands construction contract for Bahri Logistics complex
TECHNOLOGY

Fortinet to back Google launch new cloud region in Saudi Arabia

Fortinet to back Google launch new cloud region in Saudi Arabia
Fortinet to back Google launch new cloud region in Saudi Arabia
EQUITIES

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai's Parkin to float 24.99% in UAE’s first 2024 IPO

2.

Jumeirah Group’s CEO Katerina Giannouka steps down after 15 months

3.

Ras El-Hekma deal to boost Egyptian pound to 45/$ by end-2024

4.

Qatar to invest $1bln in VC funds to back start-ups

5.

Abu Dhabi’s Multiply Group acquires outdoor advertising firm, BackLite Media

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Islamic fintech market seen to grow to $4bln by 2027

2

Qatar: MCIT launches E-Payment Gateway in partnership with QNB

3

MCIT launches e-payment gateway in partnership with Qatar National Bank

4

Qatar Islamic Bank unveils ‘QIB Marketplace’ on its mobile app

5

Qatar National Bank introduces virtual cards for bank's credit cardholders

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TECHNOLOGY

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships
VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

LATEST VIDEO

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations

VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations
VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
FINTECH

Egyptian fintech MoneyHash secures $4.5mln

IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price; to raise $314mln

INVESTMENT

Mubadala Capital, South Korean VC firm sign deal to invest globally

LATEST NEWS
1

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin halves annual losses

2

UK boosts lawmakers' security over safety fears

3

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine

4

Hamas claims rocket fire on north Israel from south Lebanon

5

Russia captures Stepove village near Avdiivka - defence ministry

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds