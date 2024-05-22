Social media
QC affirms private sector's pivotal role in promoting Qatar-Oman Partnership

This came during a panel discussion titled 'Investment between Qatar and Oman,'

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 22, 2024
Qatar Chamber (QC) emphasized the private sector's pivotal role in promoting partnership projects and investments between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to its role in increasing trade cooperation between the two countries.

This came during a panel discussion titled 'Investment between Qatar and Oman,' held in Doha in the presence of a number of businesspersons and those interested.

In this context, QC Board Member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned said that the economic and commercial cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman has witnessed considerable development in recent years, stressing that there are many fields between Qatari and Omani companies to cooperate in and establish joint ventures. He also noted that Qatar and Oman's chambers contribute to the development of relations among businesspersons from both sides through holding joint meetings and forming joint committees.

Al Mesned underscored the private sector's role in promoting commercial cooperation between both countries and expanding partnerships between Qatari and Omani business owners in various sectors such as food industries, tourism, and petrochemicals. He emphasized the need for a permanent and effective platform for communication between businesspersons in the two countries.

Al Mesned further highlighted that Qatar offers an integrated package of incentives and facilitations to attract foreign investors, inviting Omani investors to explore the available opportunities and benefit from these incentives.

In turn, Head of the Commercial Representation Office at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman Zahra bint Ali Al Siyabi delivered a presentation on the key investment incentives available for Qatari investors and the relevant bodies overseeing investment and commercial activities in Oman.

She underscored the role of the Qatari-Omani business council in enhancing partnerships between business owners from both sides, affirming the significance of exchanging business visits and holding joint exhibitions between both sides.
