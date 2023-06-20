Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti participated in the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show, which opened at Le Bourget on Monday in the presence of ministers and senior officials from various countries, as well as CEOs of major world airlines, space companies and organisations concerned with the aviation industry.

Accompanied by Qatar’s Ambassador to France HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassem Al Thani and Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, Al-Sulaiti visited the pavilion of Qatar Airways that displays three planes of the national carrier’s fleet -- Airbus A350-1000, the business jet Gulfstream G700 and Airbus A319.

The Paris Air Show, the world’s largest air show, provides a unique platform for manufacturing companies to highlight their latest aircraft technologies and air transportation equipment, given the huge growth and growing demand for aviation over the coming years. Companies also display their newest technologies, products and capabilities in terms of technological innovation, in addition to the exchange of expertise.

The Paris Air Show runs until June 25. It has attracted nearly 2,500 exhibitors from some 47 countries, representing aviation, space and defence industries.

