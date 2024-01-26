HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met separately with President of the China International Capital Corporation (CICC) in Hong Kong of the Peoples Republic of China Wu Bo and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Eddie Yue, on the sidelines of his participation in the Asian Financial Forum 2024 (AFF 2024).



During the two meetings, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in the economic, investment, and financial fields of common interest were discussed.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).