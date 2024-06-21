Social media
Qatar’s luxury appeal draws visitors

An industry expert told Gulf Times

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 21, 2024
Qatar’s exceptional luxury offerings continue to attract regional and international visitors, particularly during festive periods such as the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays, an industry expert told Gulf Times.
“This trend is expected to persist throughout the summer months despite the rising temperatures,” Outing Qatar founder and managing director Mosaad Moustafa Eleiwa expressed confidence.
He attributes this surge in luxury travel to Qatar’s five-star hotels and resorts, offering opulent accommodations, world-class amenities, and exceptional service. These facilities, coupled with the country’s pristine beaches, create a haven not only for Qataris and nationals from neighbouring GCC countries but also for international visitors.
“We recently provided a luxury package for guests from Africa seeking curated experiences,” Eleiwa said, in an exclusive interview, highlighting the growing appeal of Qatar to global travellers.
Beyond luxurious hospitality, Qatar’s rapidly developing infrastructure has positioned itself as a premier leisure destination. He pointed out that the country has built a suitable environment that caters to high-end travellers, especially families, seeking extravagant escapades.
Luxury hotels such as Raffles, Fairmont, Waldorf Astoria, and numerous other five-star resorts provide the perfect backdrop for these special occasions, Eleiwa said.
It is learnt that Doha’s hotels, especially those offering beach access, have witnessed a surge in bookings from Saudi Arabian nationals during the Eid al-Adha break, a trend observed during the Eid al-Fitr holidays. This influx has also positively impacted major malls across Qatar, benefiting retail outlets and boutiques.
