Qatar’s efforts and investments into building an integrated, coherent, ecofriendly and sustainable transportation system has placed it in a leading position on the world map of transportation industry, Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti has said.

Speaking at the main session of the 5th round of Smart Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure and Traffic Fair and Forum for the MEA Region (TransMEA2023), which opened in Cairo on Sunday, the minister said the system is supporting the strategies and plans that aim at progressing on the country’s agenda towards a greener future and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Several transportation ministers participating in the event attended the session. They discussed the advancements in the region in terms of sustainable transportation systems and the challenges to ecofriendly transportation projects.

Sulaiti headed Qatar’s delegation participating in the TransMEA2023, which is being held under the patronage of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

The event, inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, will run until November 8 with the participation of nearly 350 exhibitors from 50 countries.

On the sidelines of the event, the transport minister met separately with Minister of Transport of Egypt Vice-Admiral Engineer Kamel Elwazir, Minister of Civil Aviation of Egypt Mohamed Abbas Helmy and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of Saudi Arabia Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser.

During the meetings, they discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and each of the countries in the fields of transportation, and ways to take them to higher heights, particularly with regards to developing the transportation sector and the logistics services that support that vital industry.

