Commenting on a promising performance from the airport, HIA’s Chief Operating Officer Engineer Badr Mohammad Al Meer said, “We are pleased to witness a surge in passenger traffic during the first half of this year. Our unwavering focus on enhancing our operations and investing in growth strategies has allowed us to augment our airport infrastructure and expand our product offerings. With these advancements, we aim to fortify our competitive position in the aviation industry and continue to exceed expectations.”

Over the past year, Hamad International Airport has expanded its facilities, introduced new leisure offerings and adopted cutting-edge technologies. Home to the recently opened Louis Vuitton Lounge, the first of its kind at an airport and offering a wide range of bespoke retail and dining options, the airport is committed to provide an exceptional travel experience to all its passengers. Furthermore, the ORCHARD, a tropical garden situated in the north portion of the airport and designed to invoke feelings of wellbeing and tranquility continues to inspire awe among travellers.

Looking towards the future, phase B of the airport expansion is currently underway and once completed will increase the airport’s capacity to more than 70 million passengers annually. The expansion will ensure that Hamad International Airport retains its position as an industry leader, as passenger numbers in the Middle East are expected to double by 2040, according to the recently disclosed figures by IATA. As the gateway to the State of Qatar and the Middle East, the airport continues to solidify its position as the airport of choice among global travellers.

