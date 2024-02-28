For his part, HH the Amir granted the French President Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, as an embodiment of his role in supporting and developing relations between the two countries.

The talks session and signing ceremony were attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

It was also attended from the French side by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories Gerald Darmanin, Minister of Defence Sebastien Lecornu, and Minister of Culture Rachida Dati, Minister of Sports and Olympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir and the French President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

An official reception ceremony was held for HH the Amir upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace.

